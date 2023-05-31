Twins vs. Astros prediction and odds for Wednesday, May 31 (Houston will win rubber match)
Despite going 7-3 in their last 10 games, the Houston Astros still find themselves 3.0 games back from the Texas Rangers for the top spot in the AL West.
Tonight's game against the Minnesota Twins will serve as the series rubber match after each of the two teams took one of the first two games. The Twins took Game 1 by a Final score of 7-5 while the Astros bounced back with a 5-1 Game 2 win.
So, who will take the tiebreaker tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Twins vs. Astros odds, run line, and total
Twins vs. Astros prediction and pick
The Houston Astros have the significant advantage when it comes to the starting pitcher matchup. They've been hot in Hunter Brown starts, sporting a 7-3 overall record when he takes the mound.
His 3.12 ERA looks even better when you consider his 3.04 FIP (Field Independent Pitching).
Tonight, he'll take on Louie Varland on the Twins whose 4.24 ERA looks worse next to his 5.43. That big of a descrepency between ERA and FIP usually means we'll see some regression from a pitcher sooner rather than later.
Once the game turns to the bullpens, the Astros have the advantage in that area as well. They rank third in bullpen ERA at 3.07 while the Twins come in at eighth with a bullpen ERA of 3.59.
Give me the Astros on the moneyline to get the job done tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.