Twins vs. Astros prediction and odds for Game 2 of ALDS
Count on runs in Game 2
By Reed Wallach
The defending World Series champions wasted no time in setting the tone this postseason, winning 6-4 in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Twins.
The Astros will look to hold serve at home with a Game 2 victory as Yordan Alvarez looks to lift the offense yet again after a two home run performance. Houston will face Pablo Lopez on Sunday night while the hosts counter with left hander Framber Valdez.
Twins vs. Astros odds, run line and total
Run Line:
- Twins: +1.5 (-192)
- Astros: -1.5 (+158)
Moneyline:
- Twins: +118
- Astros: -138
Total: 7.5 (Over -120/Under -102)
Twins vs. Astros prediction and pick
I'm going to opt to back both offenses in this game and take the over.
We saw the Astros showcase its power in Game 1, hitting three home runs (two from Alvarez and a lead off homer from Jose Altuve), and I believe the team can create more run scoring opportunities against Pablo Lopez.
Lopez was fortunate not to get touched up by the Blue Jays lineup, seeing a drop in strikeouts and an xFIP north of 6.00. If he is going to struggle to generate swings and misses, he can be in trouble against one of the most disciplined lineups in baseball in the Astros. Houston struck out at the third lowest rate in baseball, and will be sure to put the ball in play against the Twins.
Meanwhile, I'm a bit nervous about this matchup for Valdez. The Twins are one of the best lineups in baseball against left handed pitchers. Since August 1st, the Twins are top five in wRC+ and OPS against left handed pitching as the lineup has rounded into form around hte likes of rookie Royce Lewis and Carlos Correra.
There were plenty of big flies in Game 1, and I believe the pitching matchup sets up for more fireworks in Game 2.
PICK: OVER 7.5 (-120)
