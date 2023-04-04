Tigers vs. Astros prediction and odds for Tuesday, April 4 (How to bet over/under)
The Tigers got its first win of the season against the Astros on Monday, a shocking result, for a rebuilding team to beat the defending World Series champs, but now Detroit faces the Astros emerging ace in Framber Valdez.
While the Astros and Tigers had a surprising high scoring affair in the first game of the series, a 7-6 Detroit victory, Tuesday's matchup has an incredibly low total with Valdez and one of the prized young Tigers starters on the mound in Matt Manning.
How should we bet the over/under? Here are the odds for Tigers vs. Astros:
Tigers vs. Astros odds, run line and total
Tigers vs. Astros prediction and pick
The Tigers won in extras on Monday night, knocking around Astros rookie Hunter Brown for four runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings. However, this will be a serious step up for the Tigers against Valdez, who looked the part of an ace in his first start of the year, pitching five shutout innings.
The left hander will likely overwhelm the Tigers lineup that scored a combined two runs in the first series of the year against the Rays. Now, that's reflected in the moneyline with the Astros sitting as -290 favorites, but I believe the edge lies in the total.
The Tigers will be sending out Matt Manning, who is starting his third full season in the majors after pitching a 3.43 ERA across 12 starts last season with his ability to generate soft contact, a sub-10% home run to fly ball rate across his minor and big league career.
I'm confident Valdez will shut down the Tigers poor lineup, but I do think Manning can keep a lid on the Astros World Series contending lineup to counter. It's too pricey to lay it with the Astros despite coming off a loss, but I do expect a low scoring matchup on Tuesday night.
