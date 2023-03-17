Three Surprise Players Who've Dominated at Astros Spring Training
Bryan Garcia
Bryan Garcia was a sixth round pick by the Tigers back in 2016. He made his debut in 2019 and struggled in a small sample size, but was tremendous in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, carrying a 1.66 ERA in 26 appearances for Detroit.
2021 was a struggle for Garcia, who made only four appearances for the Tigers in 2022. Houston signed Garcia to a minor league deal in February, and Garcia has been great this Spring. Garcia has made four appearances and one start for the Astros, throwing 8.1 innings. He has allowed only three hits and walked one, good for a 0.72 WHIP.
His lone start came against the Atlanta Braves, and while all of their regulars weren’t in the lineup, he did successfully navigate a lineup that included Ozzie Albies, Matt Olsen, Austin Riley, Sean Murphy and Michael Harris III, allowing one hit, walking three and striking out three.
Garcia looks like a great depth option if injury were to unexpectedly strike the Astros this season, either in the pen or in the rotation.