Three Surprise Players Who've Dominated at Astros Spring Training
Rylan Bannon
Rylan Bannon made his big league debut last season, going 2-15 in only five games. He struck out five times and worked no walks and collected no extra-base hits.
The Astros claimed him off waivers this offseason from the Chicago Cubs. He had spent time with the Cubs, Dodgers, Braves and Orioles all in 2022, but as of yet hasn’t been able to stick with a club. Maybe the 2023 Spring Training will be what solidifies Bannon as an Astro for the future.
Bannon is 6-20 this spring for a clean .300 batting average. He’s got two doubles and one home run, and has also stolen two bases. His .941 OPS looks very nice.
Bannon was claimed by Houston as a utility infielder, and as Mauricio Dubon continues to struggle at the plate (.192 avg and .453 OPS this Spring), perhaps we see Bannon with the big league club at some point in 2023.