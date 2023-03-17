Three Surprise Players Who've Dominated at Astros Spring Training
Spring Training is well underway, and with so many Astros participating in the World Baseball Classic, even more prospects than usual are getting the chance to show their stuff in the Grapefruit League. We’ve seen some everyday regulars struggle and career minor leaguers excel.
This list will take a look at the surprise players who have dominated spring training. You won’t find Korey Lee on this list (even though he’s carrying a 1.093 OPS) as he was a first round pick and is widely considered their catcher of the future. Justin Dirden isn’t on the list either. We’ve talked at great length of Dirden and he’s got a real shot at cracking the Opening Day roster. He’d hit at every level and has rocketed through the Astros system. Matt Gage doesn't crack the list either, after great debut in 2022 and a spotlight piece already.
This list will look at three guys that have emerged from seemingly out of nowhere and have excelled this Spring. They won’t crack the big league roster for Opening Day, but they’ll be worth following to see what the future holds for them.