Three Potential Acquisitions for the Astros As Jose Altuve Recovers
Marwin Gonzalez
We'd be remiss if we didn't include one of the most beloved players in franchise history, and the originator of the Astros utility player infatuation, Marwin Gonzalez. There is just something magic about Houston for Marwin Gonzalez. Over his two stints in Houston, Gonzalez is a .262 hitter with a .736 OPS. He doesn't have an average over .248 or an OPS over .698 with any other team.
Unlike the others on this list, Gonzalez is a solid defensive second baseman. He's the most versatile defender on the list, able to play first, second, third, shortstop and left field.
While a switch hitter, Marwin doesn't bring much against righties any more. His splits against lefties are more promising, and there could be a plattoon of sorts where Hensley handles righties and Marwin faces lefties.
As of now, nothing credible links Marwin to Houston, but he could be a stopgap option that the fans could get behind after the loss of Yuli Gurriel.