Three Potential Acquisitions for the Astros As Jose Altuve Recovers
Chad Pinder
Another player with Oakland Athletics ties. Pinder has played all of his big league career with Oakland, but just went through camp with the Reds, where he was released today.
Pinder can play the outfield, second base and third base. Like Kemp, he is better in the outfield than at second, but he is a capable stopgap that isn't going to play the position 140 times this season.
Chandler Rome reported back in January that Dusty Baker wanted the Astros to sign Pinder this offseason, and while he often opines he doesn't have the authority for such a thing, maybe his words will now carry some weight.
Pinder had a down year last season, and his batting profile doesn't exactly fit with Houston, as he doesn't walk often while striking out with a deal of regularity. Though for his career, he is a .242 hitter with a .711 OPS and 96 OPS+ that is right about league average.
He's not a flashy move, and better options may exist, but if Dusty has his way, Pinder may be back in the familiar territory of the AL West here soon.