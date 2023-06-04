Three Players To Keep An Eye On As Trade Season Approaches And Two To Avoid
By Alec Brown
The Astros are currently 35-23, second in the AL West. They aren't too far off of last season's pace. With a win this afternoon, the Astros will be 36-23, matching their record through 59 games last season.
This year is a little different than last. At 36-23, they had an eight game lead in the division. This year they are 2.5 games back from the Texas rangers. With the Rangers bludgeoning their opponents, and with an Astros offense struggling what moves might they make?
Though their starting pitching depth has been tested and fans are clamoring for a third starter, their pitching staff is still elite. The Astros 3.24 ERA leads the MLB and is two-tenths of a run better than anybody else. Depth is nice to weather 162 regular season games, but do they need to mortgage prospects to address what is already a strength?
Meanwhile, their 4.59 runs per game are 13th-best in the MLB and their .717 team OPS is 20th in the league. They need some help on the offensive end.