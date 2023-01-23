Three Astros Who Will Be Even Better in 2023...And Two Who May Take a Step Back
5 of 6
Worse: Ryne Stanek
Again, this is absolutely no indictment of the flame-throwing, charismatic reliever. Stanek finished 2022 with a franchise record 1.15 ERA. He was dominant.
He also experience a good deal of luck. Stanek walked 5.1 batters per nine, finishing in the first percentile of walk rate. Because of his nasty splitter, he was able to avoid trouble keeping the ball on the ground. Again, with the elimination of the shift, Stanek may see some regression, though none that are cause for concern.
His 3.19 xERA is more in line with a pitcher that carries the high walk rate that Stanek does. We may very well see a season in which Stanek posts an era around 3.0-3.3. That still makes him a great reliever; just not a franchise record-setter.