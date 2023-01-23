Three Astros Who Will Be Even Better in 2023...And Two Who May Take a Step Back
1 of 6
Breaking down which Astros will improve and which will regress in 2023
2022 was by all accounts a resounding success for the Astros. They won 106 games, the World Series, a Cy Young, had multiple all-stars, a dominant bullpen and silenced a multitude of detractors from years prior.
Even amongst all those accolades, multiple players may perform even better this upcoming season.
But it shouldn't come as a surprise others will regress after such a successful year.
We'll take a look at which Astros will top their 2022 performance in 2023 and which ones may experience a bit of a drop-off.
Disclaimer: Both players predicted to regress are still unbelievable players. They just have a few factors working against them in 2023.