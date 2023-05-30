Three Astros Who May Be Moved At The Trade Deadline
By Alec Brown
#2 Corey Julks
Corey Julks has been a great story this season. Left unprotected in the Rule-5 draft, Julks somehow went unclaimed after 31 bombs in AAA last season. After an injury to Michael Brantley, Julks broke camp with the big league club.
He got off to a hot start, hitting .297 with a .735 OPS in March/April, but has come back to form in May. The Astros farm system is loaded with outfield talent and Julks likely won't be an everyday player here anytime soon. With reinforcements coming, Julks is likely the odd man out of prospects.
The Twins may want an extra bat to fortify their lineup as they try to hold on in the AL Central and provide some run support for what has been a great pitching staff. The Brewers are desparate for outfielders. There is likely room for Julks somewhere to be an everyday player.
Though not as toolsy, just look at what José Siri netted at the 2022 deadline in the form of Trey Mancini and pitching prospect Jayden Murray. Julks may very well find himself on the move as the deadline nears for a rental down the stretch.