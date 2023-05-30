Three Astros Who May Be Moved At The Trade Deadline
By Alec Brown
The Astros are once again title contenders, though maybe not as overwhelming of a favorite as they have been in years' past. The pitching staff, though battling injury, is great. The offense hasn't put it all together yet, but has plenty of talent to get the job done.
With title expectations come upgrades at the deadline. Do the Astros look for an impact bat if Michael Brantley never returns? Do they grab another starter instead of rolling with France and Bielak down the stretch? Moves are going to be made either way.
Here are the three Astros most likely to be moved at the trade deadline.
#1 Chas McCormick
You have to feel for Chas McCormick. He has established himself as an above-average big league player. He brings 20-home run pop, a high walk rate and great defense in center field. For whatever reason, Dusty Baker has never really embraced Chas.
McCormick started in center for the World Champs last season, but that was moreso because they didn't have anybody else rather than a sign of approval. After Chas went down with an injury this season, a resurgent Jake Meyers took the ball in center and hasn't looked back.
With Meyers having a stronghold on the center field position and Mauricio Dubón now picking up starts in left field, Chas may be the odd man out.
He's probably deserved more than the hand he has been dealt, but he will always have one of the best plays in World Series history and a ring to hang his hat on. Maybe Chas goes to a team like the Royals that have been stuck in a perpetual rebuild and desperately needs outfielders.
A reunion with Zack Greinke could be in the cards for some pitching depth. Amir Garrett would be great in the Astros bullpen, especially if Montero doesn't find form. Or even, dare I say it, *gulps* a resurgent Aroldis Chapman that looks to be on top of his game once again.