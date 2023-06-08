Three Astros Prospects That Could Be Moved At The Trade Deadline
By Alec Brown
#2 Quincy Hamilton
Quincy Hamilton has put together a strong start to his 2023 season. Hamilton hit .268 with an .806 OPS in Corpus Christi before earning a call-up to AAA. In his AAA debut yesterday, Hamilton went deep twice.
In three minor league seasons, Hamilton is batting .276 with an .835 OPS. With so many outfielders ahead of him, it is unlikely Hamilton finds his way to Houston as a contributor with the big-league club, but he has potential to play elsewhere. It's increasingly likely the Astros tap into their outfield depth when the time does come to make a deadline day deal.
Hamilton's plate discipline and speed (27 steals in 31 tries last season before the expanded base paths) could make him a name worth keeping an eye on.
Baseball America ranks Hamilton as the Astros 16th-best prospect, but his athleticism could make him a desirable piece in exchange for a deadline rental. Think of Hamilton like a Bryan De La Cruz, who wasn't even on Baseball America's top-30 prospects for Houston the year he was dealt for Yimi Garcia. De La Cruz is now carrying an .819 OPS playing everyday in Miami.