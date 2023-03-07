Three Astros Players Who Won't Make The Opening Day Roster But Will Contribute a Ton in 2023
Parker Mushinski
We all know Dusty Baker loves him some lefties. A returning Blake Taylor and the recently signed Matt Gage may ensure Mushinski begins the year in AAA, but don't be surprised if we see the southpaw back in Houston before too long.
Mushinski made seven appearances with the Astros in 2022, posting a 1.09 WHIP and a 3.68 ERA. His 38 appearances in Sugar Land were fantastic, posting a 2.66 ERA.
The Astros bullpen is loaded, so Mushinski likely will start the year in AAA, but if a couple of injuries occur, you can bank on Mushinski coming up to effectively eat some innings, and maybe even operate as a lefty specialist for Dusty.