Three Astros Players Who Won't Make The Opening Day Roster But Will Contribute a Ton in 2023
Spring Training always brings a great deal of anticipation for which players may emerge from out of nowhere to snag a roster spot. With so many Astros players participating in the World Baseball Classic, even more prospects are able to establish themselves this spring.
The reigning champs are loaded, meaning plenty of big league caliber players are blocked from The Show. Many prospects are mid season call-ups. 2019 saw current cornerstones Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker both establish themselves as big leaguers. Who might be the next Astro to begin the year in Sugar Land before forcing their way onto the big league club?
Let's take a look at three players that won't make the Opening Day roster in Houston, but definitely will contribute in 2023.