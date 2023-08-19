Three Astros Players Who Should Have Been Traded At The Trade Deadline
The Astros made two moves at the deadline, bringing Justin Verlander and Kendall Graveman back to Houston. One or two more small moves including these three players could have gone a long way to deepening their title odds.
By Alec Brown
The toolsy Pedro León has made great strides at AAA this year. León is hitting .289 with a .939 OPS in the last 20 games, and over his last 90 days is hitting .272 with an .883 OPS.
He still has swing and miss in his game, but the power and tools are there. He is the type of player that's blocked in Houston, but another team could take a chance on like the Rays did with Jose Siri.
León could be a September call-up, but he's unlikely to usurp Dubón as the utility player in that time. Will Wagner is also back from injury and pulverizing opposing pitchers for Corpus Christi. He could easily be the Astros next utility player in a long line of them.
León could have been moved at the deadline for a reliever or a platoon bat like Kemp.