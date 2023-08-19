Three Astros Players Who Should Have Been Traded At The Trade Deadline
The Astros made two moves at the deadline, bringing Justin Verlander and Kendall Graveman back to Houston. One or two more small moves including these three players could have gone a long way to deepening their title odds.
By Alec Brown
Corey Julks should have been traded from the outfield depth too.
The Astros have mismanaged Corey Julks from the get-go this season. The hometown Julks is a great story, but he never should have been taking playing time away from Chas McCormick, which he did for a good chunk of the season.
Once Chas was finally solidified as an everyday player, Julks playing time fluctuated. He's now back in AAA Sugar Land after Jon Singleton was called up. He should have been traded rather than floundering in AAA again.
Yes, he went surprisingly unclaimed in Rule 5 this offseason after hitting 31 bombs in AAA in 2022. Julks showed this year he's at least a serviceable big leaguer. He finished his big-league stint mired in a massive slump, but for much of the year, was a league average performer.
Again, Dana Brown said he didn't want to trade from the big league roster. Now Julks isn't even on it.
Julks easily could have gone to a team like Oakland for either Seth Brown or Tony Kemp to bring some balance to the lineup.