The Offseason of Disrespect for the Houston Astros Continues
More disrespect lobbed at the Astros
The Astros' offseason has been filled with disrespectful prediction after slanderous column. And we get it--people are sick of the bad boys of baseball and they are sick of their winning ways.
Since 2017, the Astros have made it to the ALCS six straight seasons, won the AL West five times, appeared in four World Series and won two. Needless to say, they're a thoroughbred dynasty. With Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Lance McCullers Jr., Cristian Javier, Framber Valdez, Jeremy Peña and others with multiple years of team control remaining, there is no end in sight to their reign of terror.
That is, unless you ask MLB.com.
Will Leitch of MLB.com just released his predictions for the next 10 World Series. Open the article and you'll find appearances by the Cubs, Brewers and Reds. Maybe crazier, you'll see predictions of the Tigers, Guardians and Angels hoisting the trophy.
Craziest of all may very well be the Astros' October children, the New York Yankees, winning the 2027 World Series. Aaron Judge will be 35 making $40 million that season in case you forgot...
Curiously absent from this list is the reigning world champion Houston Astros. Now, had the Astros been a champion like the plucky, upstart Florida Marlins, sure. But the Astros didn't tear it all down after winning. They reloaded.
But apparently, the Astros will go from four World Series appearances in six years to 0 in 10. Sure. Either Leitch got an inside scoop on the franchise disbanding or they'll be playing in the inaugural professional baseball league on Mars.
At the end of the day, these predictions mean next to nothing. Who knows what big leaguers will have retired, debuted, been signed or traded by 2032?
But it is funny to look back at Leitch's predictions from last year and see again the Astros were noticeably absent. In fact, he predicted the Dodgers to win in 2022 and again in 2023.
That sounds about par for the course these days. The Dodgers win every championship imaginable on paper. Thankfully, the games are played on the field. They may not win any media championships, but the Astros sure are good at winning the ones that actually matter.