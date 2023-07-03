The Astros Three Biggest Snubs From the All-Star Game
Framber Valdez and Yordan Alvarez were the only two Astros named to the All-Star game. These three names had a good case.
By Alec Brown
Cristian Javier Would Have Made It Two Weeks Ago
If the All-Star rosters were announced two weeks ago, Cristian Javier would have been a lock. After his June 16th start against Washington, Javier was 7-1 with a 2.90 ERA.
Nine starters made the AL All-Star team: Framber Valdez, Sonny Gray, Shane McClanahan, Nathan Eovaldi, Gerrit Cole, Shohei Ohtani, Kevin Gausman, Luis Castillo and Michael Lorenzen. Lorenzen was the Tigers' token representative. The other eight rank 1-8 in the AL ERA leaderboard.
Two weeks ago, Javier's 2.90 ERA would have ranked sixth. His 1.04 WHIP would have been tied for fifth best in the AL.
Then Javier's last two starts happened. In those two starts, Javier went a combined 6.1 innings, allowing 12 hits, six walks and 10 earned runs. His ERA has ballooned to 3.72 and his WHIP now sits at 1.17.
It's hard to call Javier a snub with the taste of his last two starts still fresh, but he was building a case as a surefire All-Star before two blow-up starts back-to-back. Hopefully Javier can use the break to rest and reset in order to put together a strong second half.
Javier should have many more chances to crack an AL All-Star roster.