The Astros Three Biggest Snubs From the All-Star Game
Framber Valdez and Yordan Alvarez were the only two Astros named to the All-Star game. These three names had a good case.
By Alec Brown
The Astros have racked up the All-Star nods over the last six years, consistently sending multiple players at a time to the game. This year, due in part to injury, only two Astros were named to the American League All-Star team: Yordan Alvarez and Framber Valdez.
Both were incredibly deserving. Beyond them, many Astros we typically affiliate with the All-Star game were left off--some due to injury and others due to under performing. Of the three biggest snubs, two of the three names weren't names that would rattle off the top of your head when you first think of the Astros roster, but they had compelling cases nonetheless.
Let's take a look at the three Astros that were All-Star Game snubs.
Hector Neris Should Be a No-Doubt All-Star
Making the All-Star game as a reliever is an incredibly difficult task. Making it if you aren't a closer is near impossible. Hector Neris did enough to accomplish the impossible.
The AL had three relievers named to their roster: Felix Bautista, Yennier Cano and Emmanuel Clase. Bautista is a no-doubter, possessing a 1.19 ERA and striking out an outrageous 18.2 per nine. His Orioles teammate, Cano, also should be there. He's a great story, but more than that, he's got a 1.12 ERA.
Care to guess the only reliever with more than 30 innings to his name with an ERA lower than each of them? That would be Neris with a 1.07.
Yes, each team has to have a rep, one of the worst rules in sport's, but Emmanuel Clase making the roster with a 3.40 ERA, 8.4 strikeouts per nine and a league leading seven blown saves when Neris has the lowest relief ERA in the MLB and strikes out 9.9 per nine with a lower WHIP is a gross oversight. His strikeout numbers aren't as flashy as others, but he's got a compelling case as the best reliever in the game this year.
If you're the best at your position, you should be there.