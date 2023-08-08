The Astros Ideal Lineup Post Trade Deadline
The Astros remain in second place in the AL West, trailing the Rangers by 3 games. If Houston is going to run down the Rangers, they need to put their best lineup on the field everyday. This is the Astros ideal lineup for the rest of the season.
By Alec Brown
113 games into the year and the Astros still find themselves trailing the Rangers in the AL West. We're too deep into the season to continue experimenting with the lineup and batting order. Yes, Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez haven't been back for that long, but it's time to put an end to the Yordan batting fifth experiment, as well as moving Alex Bregman and Jeremy Peña around in the lineup every day.
If Houston is going to run down Texas, they're going to need to score some runs. In order to do so, names like Yainer Diaz are going to need to be in the lineup every day, Yordan Alvarez is going to need more at-bats, and Jeremy Peña and Jose Abreu are going to need to move down in the order.
Obviously this lineup won't be trotted out without adjustment for the next 49 games, but this should be the staple order aside from rest days. It's also realistic. While many of us are clamoring for Yainer to catch every day, it's just not going to happen this season, no matter what the numbers say.