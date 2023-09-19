The Astros Five Biggest Questions Before the Playoffs
The Astros have some questions to answer heading into October. Let's look at those questions here.
By Alec Brown
Question 4: What's happening with Ryan Pressly?
Ryan Pressly has been one of the best relievers in baseball since coming to Houston. He's got a 2.71 ERA with a 0.96 WHIP and 11.6 strikeouts per nine as an Astro.
He's been even better in October, holding a 2.56 playoff ERA, including a shutout postseason over 10 appearances last October.
He was on his way to another dominant season, but his last six outings give some cause for concern. He's appeared six times dating back to August 25th. In those six outings, he's blown two saves with a 14.31 ERA. His season ERA has jumped from 2.77 to 3.84.
He had a brief stint with illness, and yes the Astros have appeared in many lopsided games in that stretch, but why is the closer working only six times in 24 days? And could that sporadic schedule be behind some of his recent struggles?
I have no doubts when the lights shine brightest in October Pressly can handle the pressure in moment. But is there something bigger happening behind his recent struggles and lack of appearances? Now that would be cause for concern.