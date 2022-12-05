Astros News: Justin Verlander Signs with the New York Mets
Justin Verlander has departed from the Houston Astros, signing with the New York Mets
After 102 starts in an Astros uniform, 61 wins, to Cy Young awards, one no-hitter, a 2.26 ERA, a 0.833 WHIP, and most importantly, two World Series rings, Justin Verlander's time as an Astro has come to an end.
According to his brother Ben, amongst other sources, Justin Verlander has reached an agreement with the New York Mets, rumored to be for two years and $86 million, meeting his rumored request of the $43.3 million asking price to match Max Scherzer's contract. Scherzer and Verlander reunite as teammates for the second time in their career.
Verlander joins a long line of Astro greats to depart via free agency in the last few years: Carlos Correa, George Springer, Gerrit Cole, Dallas Keuchel and Charlie Morton. The machine has kept on churning.
Yes, he won the Cy Young, but the Astros still have two co-aces ready to contend for the crown this year in Cristian Javier and Framber Valdez. Behind them, they bring back Lance McCullers Jr., Luis Garcia, Jose Urquidy, and top prospect Hunter Brown, who has drawn many comparisons to his childhood idol.
Verlander's time in Houston was fantastic and memory-filled. It always is tough to watch a franchise icon depart, but there was no justifying giving a 40-year-old $43 million with the talent available on the market and in house. They maintain an incredibly deep rotation, and now one without a history of World Series struggles.
Thanks for all you've done JV. See you again in the World Series sometime. You'll be missed. Where the barrels of Astros' bats won't be...