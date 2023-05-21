Should The Astros Play Jake Meyers or Chas McCormick?
By Alec Brown
The Astros have had a center field problem since they let George Springer go. They've employed a revolving door of options, including Myles Straw, Jose Siri, Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers.
They committed to Meyers in 2021, before an injury stopped him progression in his tracks. Chas McCormick was solid in 2022 and made a World Series saving catch in their championship season, but the Astros have been reluctant to fully commit to him. So the question remains.
The answer may surprise you: both.
Well how do both play if there is only one spot in center field?
Their lineup today provides the answer. Let Meyers roam in center field while McCormick patrols left. With a gold-glover in Kyle Tucker playing right, that trio gives Houston an elite defensive outfield. Additionally, both are producing at the plate.
Chas is hitting .258 with a .794 OPS. Not much more can be asked of at the bottom of the order. As for Jake, he's hitting .259 with a .738 OPS. Both are above league average hitters.
Meyers has been especially solid the last month, hitting .265 with a .792 OPS after an early season swing adjustment.
As Houston continues to struggle to score, they can't continue to platoon them in favor of Corey Julks. The hometown hero is a great story, but Julks' hot start has been erased, with his average plummeting and his OPS down to .622. His Statcast metrics are woefully bad, offering little hope an offensive resurgence is coming.
Until Michael Brantley returns, if Yordan Alvarez is in the lineup at DH, Chas should be in left while Jake plays center. Both are providing very solid offensive production and are great defensively.
On days when Yordan starts in left, then there is a decision to be made about who starts in center. Maybe McCormick gets the edge against lefties while Jake starts with a righty on the mound. But most days, the best Astros lineup includes both "centerfielders" in the lineup.