Should the Astros add the son of a Houston legend now that he has been DFA’d?
By Eric Cole
Anyone who has followed the Houston Astros for any appreciable amount of time is familiar with Astros legend Craig Biggio. The Hall of Famer eclipsed 3,000 hits and slashed .281/.363/.433 while playing his entire 20-year career with the Astros. In a funny twist, the Astros could have an opportunity to bring a member of his venerable bloodline back to Houston.
Biggio's son, Cavan Biggio, came up to the majors to a fair bit of fanfare as an infielder with the Blue Jays and finished in the top five of Rookie of the Year voting back in 2019. However, subsequent seasons have not been as kind and he has dealt with injuries, leading to Toronto to DFAing Biggio after he started the 2024 season with a .614 OPS.
The real question now is: should the Astros take a chance on the younger Biggio now that he is freely available? The answer isn't as simple as one may think.
Players like Cavan Biggio have real value, but he may not be a fit for the Astros
Despite his offensive shortcomings in recent years, Biggio isn't a useless player. He has real experience at basically every position in the field and was highly valued as a clubhouse presence in Toronto, which is exactly why Toronto held on to him for as long as they did in hopes that he could turn things around on the field.
In terms of marketing and storytelling, the Astros taking a chance on Biggio would be amazing given his dad's history in Houston. However, the issue is that Biggio got figured out by big league pitchers and isn't a guy who is going to do damage if you throw him strikes. He has shown a little pop at times, but his contact profile mostly consists of slow ground balls.
There are a lot of teams that would love to have a team leader on the bench that can play a ton of different positions. The issue is that Biggio isn't a particularly good defender at any of those positions, and the Astros already have both Mauricio Dubon and Trey Cabbage as super utility guys that can play all over the field. With both Dubon and Cabbage already in the fold and Houston needing to find playing time for the recalled Joey Loperfido, adding Biggio would only create roster headaches, as good as the story would be.