Seven Astros Players You May Have Forgotten Made the Opening Day Roster in 2022
Jason Castro
This one is more sad than anything. Castro the Astro was a bright spot during the dark tanking days of the early 2010's. He returned in 2021 and had the biggest hit of his career in a must-win Game 4 of the ALCS.
He came back in 2022 to platoon the catching duties with Maldy, but struggled mightily as he battled injury, recording a -0.6 bWAR and a .384 OPS.
Castro underwent season-ending knee surgery, but not before ending his season (and career) on a high-note, blasting a game-winning home run in what was the final at-bat of his career. Castro took home his first World Series ring and retired after the season.
We are so glad the long-time Astro finally got his much deserved ring, but it would have been even sweeter to see him physically able to contribute down the stretch. Thanks for the memories Jason!