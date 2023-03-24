Seven Astros Players You May Have Forgotten Made the Opening Day Roster in 2022
Jose Siri
The sword swing in the above photo just about spells out Siri's stint in Houston. The guy can absolutely fly on the basepaths, plays elite center field defense and hits the baseball a mile when he connects. Problem is, he doesn't connect, posting a 35.9% whiff rate and a 33.2% strikeout rate.
Siri was one of many in the Astros revolving door of center fielders, and while he brought it defensively, his .542 OPS was simply not playable.
After celebrating only his third home run of the year, Dusty Baker called out Siri for showing up the Mets late in a game that was all but decided. Siri then tweeted and deleted a profane subtweet, believed to be aimed at Baker. He was then optioned to AAA for Jake Meyers, and eventually sent to Tampa Bay at the deadline as a piece of the Trey Mancini deal.
Jayden Murray was a return in that trade, and one I believe will have a far more memorable tenure in Houston than Siri.