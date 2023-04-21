Series Recap: Astros take 2 of 3 against Blue Jays
The Astros have started out the season in a "slump" and had to face the red-hot Blue Jays offense at home. Coming into the series finale, the Astros were 8-9 and the Blue Jays were 10-7. Here is my series recap:
Houston got things going early in game one with a 2-run double from Jose Abreu off of Blue Jays "ace" Kevin Gausman. This was just the beginning of the offensive massacre in the first inning. Corey Julks went on to hit a 2-run double to extend this lead to 4-0. Jake Meyers wanted to join the slugging party and he did just that, hitting a 3-run homer to make it a 7-0 ballgame in just the first inning. A comfortable lead like this made Cristian Javier's night just a bit less stressful but anything can happen in baseball.
The Astros ended up holding the lead against this strong Blue Jays offense, Corey Julks had the best game of his career and hopefully will have better going forward. Toronto tried to make something happen late in the game when Santiago Espinal hit a solo homer in the 9th but that wasn't enough.
Player of the game: LF Corey Julks
Game 2, Blue Jays defeat Astros 4-2
After getting beat down by Houston in the first game, the Blue Jays knew they had to come out full swing to get a win on the road. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put the game's first run on the board in the 4th inning, hitting a solo home run to right field. Matt Chapman followed along later in that inning with a solo home run of his own to give the Blue Jays an early 2-0 lead. Then in the 5th inning, Santiago Espinal and Bo Bichette both had RBI base hits to make it a 4-0 game.
Chris Bassitt was dealing for Toronto, a much-needed start from him after a rough first three games. Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker tried to make a comeback, both getting an RBI each but fell short to the Blue Jays.
Player of the game: SP Chris Bassitt
Game 3, Astros defeat Blue Jays 9-1
The last game of this series would be a huge victory for the Astros at home before they have to travel to Atlanta to face the red hot Braves on Friday. Luis Garcia was on the mound for Houston and he had himself a game, one of the best starts of his career. Garcia retired the first 10 of his 11 batters faced, giving up a walk to Chapman in the 2nd inning and giving up his first hit in the 4th inning, also finishing with 9 strikeouts in 7 IP.
As for the offense, Houston struck first in the 2nd inning from a Jake Meyers 2-run double to give the Astros an early lead. The bats were silent for both teams majority of the game.
The Blue Jays finally put a run on the board on a Whit Merrifield RBI double in the 8th inning to make it a 2-1 game. This game took a complete turn in the bottom of the 8th for Houston. Jose Abreu hit a 2-run single to extend the lead to 4-1, giving the Astros some comfort in the 9th.
Two insurance runs is fine but why not more? Kyle Tucker continued the late surge with an RBI base-hit and then Jeremy Pena sealed the deal with a 3-run homer to make this a 8-1 lead and help Houston win the series.
Player of the game: SP Luis Garcia