Series Recap: Astros split series with White Sox on Opening Weekend
Baseball is finally back and it feels so good to see the boys in Houston on the field again. The reigning world champions opened the season at home against the Chicago White Sox this weekend, let's break the series down.
Game 1, White Sox defeat Astros 3-2
This game was a fantastic pitchers duel between Framber Valdez and Dylan Cease. Both pitchers looked dominant on the mound.
Valdez gave up six hits, but continued to manage to get out of any trouble he found himself in. As for Cease, he threw 10 strikeouts while only giving up two hits and one run against a very solid Astros lineup. Houston whiffed at a ton of pitches from the White Sox starter, but got lucky off a wild pitch from RP Aaron Bummer who was in relief for Cease.
The White Sox finally got on the board from a Yasmani Grandal solo homerun with 2 outs in the top of the 8th inning. Then in the 9th inning, Andrew Vaughn hit a 2-run double off of Astros closer Ryan Pressly giving them a late 3-1 lead. In the bottom of the 9th inning desperate for a comeback, Yordan Alvarez hit a 442 ft solo homerun to deep right center field to cut the lead to one run. That wasn't enough as Yainer Diaz struck out with a runner at 1st base to end the game.
Player of the game - SP Dylan Cease
Game 2, Astros defeat White Sox 6-3
The Astros starting the season off 0-2 at home just wouldn't sit right, especially with those games involving Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier. Houston had opportunities early on to score first but they just couldn't get anyone home off of Lance Lynn. The White Sox took an early 3-0 lead in the 6th off doubles from Eloy Jimenez and Yoan Moncada. Houston finally got things going against Lynn from a Kyle Tucker 437 ft 2-run homerun to cut the lead to 3-2 in the 6th inning. Then in the 7th inning with the bases loaded, Yordan Alvarez cleared the bases with a double off of Jake Diekman to give the Astros a 5-3 lead.
Player of the game - LF Yordan Alvarez
Game 3, Astros defeat White Sox 6-4
In the first two games of this series, Houston didnt score a run until the 6th inning but that changed in the third game of this series. Kyle Tucker stayed hot and hit an RBI base hit that brought Jeremy Pena home to get an early lead. Then Chas McCormick hit an RBI base hit bringing Alvarez home for a 2-0 lead in the 1st inning. Chicago bounced right back getting the lead from a 2nd inning solo home run from Yoan Moncada and a 2-run homer from Seby Zavala in the 4th inning to get a 3-2 lead.
The entire series was just two teams going back and forth right when they lose a lead. Houston tied the game up in the 4th inning from a Jeremy Pena RBI double. Then Kyle Tucker came through once again as he hit another RBI base hit that gave Houston a 4-3 lead in the 7th inning. The top order of this Astros lineup is still solid even without Altuve leading off, making them more dangerous. Alvarez and newly acquired Jose Abreu both hit RBI singles to give the Astros a 6-3 lead in the 8th inning.
Player of the game - RF Kyle Tucker
Game 4, White Sox defeat Astros 6-3
With an Astros win, they would take the series victory but the White Sox had other plans yesterday afternoon in Houston. It was a scoreless game up until the 5th inning, Luis Robert Jr. hit a solo homerun off of Luis Garcia to give Chicago a 1-0 lead. Then just an inning later, the White Sox scored two more runs off of an Andrew Vaughn base hit and Oscar Rolas double. Houston have found themselves in a hole before this series, entering the bottom of the 9th inning down 6-1. With runners on 1st and 2nd, Kyle Tucker came up to bat and hit a deep ball to centerfield, only for Luis Robert Jr. to make a beautiful catch to end any type of rally from Houston. The Astros scored two runs later in the 9th inning but it wasn't enough in the end as they split the series.
Player of the game - Luis Robert Jr.