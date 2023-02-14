Rumors Swirling About A Potential Contract Extension for Framber Valdez
Conflicting reports emerge on Framber Valdez and Astros extension talks
Dana Brown locked up one-half of the Astros' co-ace duo on Friday, inking Cristian Javier to a five-year extension. According to Héctor Gómez, he is close to doing the same with Framber Valdez.
Gómez reported that Valdez could sign an extension with Houston by Opening Day, and is looking for a contract in the range of $150 million. For the sake of comparison, Javier's extension was for $66 million and Lance McCullers Jr signed for $85 million over five years.
$150 million is a chunk of change to commit to a pitcher that will be entering free agency at age-32. If Valdez signed a deal for $150 million, it is likely that deal would carry him through his age 35 or 36 season. For the right length and AAV, it could be a good deal.
Chandler Rome refuted the report this morning after speaking with Valdez' agent, Ulises Cabrera. Cabrera said that he and Dana Brown have had no discussions of a long-term extension for Valdez and that the reported $150 million price tag was entirely false.
He added that whatever conversations do take place will not be handled in the press. This of course is what happened with Javier and the signing of Matt Gage, as both stories were broken to the public via an Astros' press release. Dana Brown comes from the school of handling business in-house.
That said, Cabrera didn't shoot down a possible extension.
"Framber, as of right now, has won two World Series games and won a ring last year. All he knows is Houston. He likes Houston. Whatever conversation (happens) beyond that is something we’ll address if necessary. Until then, there’s no use in speculating."- Ulises Cabrera
After Rome's report that discounted any potential conversations, Gómez stood by his report.
Time may prove Rome right or it may prove Gómez to be correct. Maybe Houston and Framber's camp haven't had any extension talks, or maybe an agent is trying to drive up his player's price tag. Either way, Valdez is a logical extension candidate in Houston. Let's get it done Dana Brown!