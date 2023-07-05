Rockies vs. Astros prediction and odds for Wednesday, July 5
The Astros are dealing with injuries right now, but their rookies are stepping up in the lineup and will give their rookie starting pitcher some much needed run support today.
By Josh Yourish
Despite dealing with injuries to the likes of Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve, the Astros still proved to be a cut above the Rockies, winning the opening game of the series, 4-1.
This afternoon, the two interleague opponents will face off in Houston with Chase Anderson taking the mound for Colorado and J.P. France going for Houston. Anderson is 0-3 with a 6.50 ERA this season and France is 3-3 with a 3.13 ERA. It’s the only afternoon start today and the 48-38 Astros are big home favorites against the 33-54 Rockies.
Let’s take a look at those odds and dish out a best bet.
Rockies vs. Astros odds, run line and total
Rockies vs. Astros prediction and pick
Yesterday we had a low-scoring affair, but it really wasn’t because of the injuries to Altuve, Alvarez and Jeremy Peña. Two of Houston’s replacements in the lineup, Cory Julks and Grae Kessinger, combined for six hits and two RBI as Kessinger hit his first career home run. The two rookies carried the Astros offensively and will give fellow rookie, J.P. France, plenty of run support in this game.
I’m confident in trusting the young bats of the Astros because of Anderson. The Rockies veteran has 34 strikeouts to 16 walks in 45.1 innings this year with 53 hits allowed and 11 of those have left the yard. He has a propensity for giving up the longball and the Astros have hit the third most in the MLB over the past week.
In his last three starts, Anderson hasn’t made it past the third inning and he’s allowed 22 runs over those 9.1 innings. He’s in a terrible rut in what has been a poor season altogether and I’m definitely fading him in this one. I’m also looking to fade France a bit. The rookie has a FIP of 4.82 which is nearly two runs higher than his ERA and points to some regression coming his way soon.
Anderson could give up the nine runs all on his own to make this thing go over, but even if he only gives up three or four the Colorado bullpen is 28th in ERA this year at 5.00, so I’m not worried about this thing getting to double digits.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change