Reds vs. Astros prediction and odds for Friday, June 16 (Why over is play)
By Reed Wallach
The defending World Series champions continue to try and keep pace with a crowded American League West, but welcome an emerging threat from the National League to start a weekend series.
The Astros and Reds start a three game series on Friday night as Houston tries to breakthrough against Reds' rookie Andrew Abbott, who hasn't allowed a run in two starts in his big league career. Houston counters with a fellow rookie, J.P. France, how should we bet this matchup between two young pitchers trying to limit two scorching offenses.
Here are the odds for Friday's matchup:
Reds vs. Astros odds, run line and total
Reds vs. Astros prediction and pick
The Reds have embraced the youth movement and its paying dividends as the team has pushed itself into playoff contention in the NL Central. The team is 8-6 in June, and 7-2 since calling up rookie Elly De La Cruz. The team is also sixth in runs scored in the month of June.
However, the Astros lineup will be far more dangerous against Abbott, who has some sterling numbers but has to face an elite Houston lineup that is top 10 in OPS against southpaws this season. Abbott has put together strong starts against two struggling offenses in the Brewers and Cardinals, but I believe he gets knocked around for the first time in his big league career.
Don't sleep on this Reds' offense, though, who is playing well on offense and the Astros also have a starter that may be in for some regression. France has been pitching well in seven big league starts, posting a 3.54 ERA, but that is met with a 4.23 xERA and leaving an unsustainable 83% of runners on base.
I'll bank on both rookies to take a step back on Friday and take the over.
PICK: OVER
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.