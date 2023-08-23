Red Sox vs. Astros prediction and odds for Wednesday, Aug. 23 (How to bet total)
How to bet on the total in the Astros-Red Sox game on Wednesday.
By Peter Dewey
The Houston Astros have taken the first two games of their series with the Boston Red Sox, knocking Boston further down in the wild card race in the American League.
Houston is now just a half game out of the AL West division lead in what has become a crazy race.
AL West Standings (Team)
Games Back
Texas Rangers (72-54)
--
Houston Astros (72-55)
0.5
Seattle Mariners (71-55)
1
Los Angeles Angels (61-65)
11
Houston has Jose Urquidy on the mound in this game for his fourth appearance (third start) since returning from the injured list. The veteran right-hander is 2-3 with a 5.21 ERA this season.
Boston is also also sending a pitcher recently off of the injured list to the mound, as lefty Chris Sale (5-3, 4.50 ERA) gets the ball in this matchup.
Red Sox vs. Astros odds, run line and total
Red Sox vs. Astros prediction and pick
These two teams have combined for 13 and 10 runs in the first two games of this series, and I expect another high-scoring affair on Wednesday night.
Over the last 15 days, the Red Sox are seventh in OPS and eighth in runs scored in Major League Baseball, and the Astros have been even better. Houston is fifth and fourth in those categories.
If these teams continue to hit like that, there’s no doubt they’ll have a shot to combine for nine or more runs in this game.
Urquidy hasn’t pitched deep into games since returning from the IL, and he has a 6.48 ERA in his two August starts. He did toss two scoreless innings in relief in his last outing, but I’m not sure that’s going to be the norm for him.
The righty had a 5.20 ERA in April before landing on the IL, giving up 12 earned runs in 12.1 innings of work prior to being shelved.
As for Sale, he too isn’t going to work deep into games, throwing 58 and 65 pitches in his first two outings back in the rotation.
The seven-time All-Star has allowed five runs in nine innings of work since returning.
I am not sold on this Boston bullpen (4.07 ERA) to shut down Houston if it has to work four or more innings on Wednesday, and I think both sides could put up some big numbers against these starts.
Houston thrives against lefties, ranking in the top 10 in the league in OPS against them this season.
I’ll wager on another OVER occurring in Game 3 of this four-game set.
