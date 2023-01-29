Ranking the Astros Hall of Fame Candidates From Their Dynasty Era
4 of 4
Zack Greinke
Greinke is the final no-doubter. His time in Houston was solid and more so tacked onto a Hall of Fame resume rather than solidified. The six-time all-star and six-time Gold Glove winner went 22-10 in his three years as an Astro. He’s got 201 wins outside of an Astros uniform.
If Greinke can pitch two more years, he should reach 3,000 strikeouts for his career. He currently sits 20th. The only names above him not enshrined are either active (JV & Scherzer), not yet eligible (Sabathia) or marred in controversy (Schilling).
One of the four best pitchers of his generation, Greinke will join Verlander, Kershaw and Scherzer as dominant starters enshrined in Cooperstown.