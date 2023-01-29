Ranking the Astros Hall of Fame Candidates From Their Dynasty Era
Justin Verlander
Since the Astros acquired him at the 2017 waiver deadline, JV was the workhorse of dominant rotation after dominant rotation.
His Astros stint was brief, but legendary—two Cy Young awards, two World Series titles, a 61-19 record, a 2.26 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP. He threw his third career no-hitter as well. Had Verlander not missed all but 1 game of the 2020 season and all of 2021, he’d already be knocking on the door for 300 wins. With 244, the number is still attainable, especially if he has a dominant first year in a Mets’ uniform.
We'll miss him in the future, but his time in The H was so dominant, there is actually a case he gets enshrined to the Hall of Fame wearing an Astros cap.