Ranking the Astros Hall of Fame Candidates From Their Dynasty Era
Dusty Baker
The Astros have employed three surefire Hall of Famers in the last six seasons: Dusty Baker, Zack Greinke and Justin Verlander.
Dusty Baker’s resume was legendary before his time in Houston, but was solidified after arriving to bring stability in 2020. In three seasons with the Astros, Baker has made three straight trips to the ALCS. He’s won his last two. Of course, 2022 brought Baker his long awaited ring.
Baker’s 2093 wins rank him 9th all-time. He’ll climb to at least seventh this year, and if the Astros win 102 games, he’ll finish sixth. Baker’s time in Houston has taken him from Hall of Greatness to Hall of Fame.