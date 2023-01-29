Ranking the Astros Hall of Fame Candidates From Their Dynasty Era
The Astros’ golden era of baseball has been filled with greatness, both on a team level and an individual level. We’re spoiled to be living in this era of Astros baseball. It’s easy to fall into expecting a World Series ring at the end of each season, but when one takes a step back and examines this era from afar, the magnitude of their success begins to sink in.
Multiple players from their dynasty will be enshrined in Cooperstown one day. Some will wear Astros’ caps and others won’t.
In light of the election announcement this week, we’re going to take a look at the most deserving candidates, from the no doubters, to the deserving dependent upon voters view of the scandal. We’ll look at the health dependent and the too early to tell, but they’re on track. And lastly, we’ll look at the just missed, the Hall of Greatness.
First up, the no doubt locks.