Ranking the Astros Hall of Fame Candidates From the Dynasty Era: Part Two
Alex Bregman
Alex Bregman is an interesting case study. When he’s been healthy and mechanically sound, he’s been a top hitter in the game. He finished top-five in MVP voting in 2018 & 2019 after combining to hit .291 with a .970 OPS. He racked up 88 doubles and 72 home runs in that time frame.
Breggy regressed in 2020 and 2021, combining to hit .262 with a .785 OPS and only 18 big flies.
In the second half of the 2022 season, Bregman found his mechanics and posted an .894 OPS with 12 home runs and hit .287. He may never hit 40 home runs in a season again, but if he can average 20 over the next eight seasons, he’s sitting at 300. He’s well on his way to 400 career doubles.
He’s also an elite playoff performer. He’s the all-time leader in playoff home runs by a third baseman with more surely to follow.
If Bregman can stay healthy, a career average of around .275 with 300 home runs, 400 doubles, 20-25 postseason home runs, an .870 OPS and more individual accolades are sure to follow. Through eight seasons, his numbers are almost identical to that of Scott Rolen’s, this year’s Hall of Fame inductee.
He will have to navigate the murky waters of the scandal, but if Breggy can stay off of IL, expect plenty more big seasons to come. If he can stockpile 15 seasons of production after the scandal of 2017, he'll have quite a convincing case.