Ranking the Astros Hall of Fame Candidates From The Dynasty Era: Part 3
Carlos Beltrán
Now for the candidate currently eligible for enshrinement, Carlos Beltrán. Carlos fell short of election in his first year on the ballot. He’s one of five players ever with 500 doubles, 400 home runs and 300 stolen bases. He’s in the top ten all-time among center fielders in WAR. His playoff OPS for his career was over 1.000, and who can forget his right home runs in 2004 with the Astros?
Beltrán is the lone switch-hitter, and one of six total players, in MLB history with 2,500 hits, 300 home runs (435 for his career) and 300 stolen bases.
Scandal or no scandal, which came in the last year of his playing days, Beltrán deserves enshrinement. He received 46.5% of the vote in his first year on the ballot, giving hope that he will one day be voted in.
That said, Beltrán was one of the ringleaders of the scandal and helped come up with the sign-stealing scheme. He's a no-doubt, slam dunk candidate without the scandal. Had he retired rather than played the 2017 season, he still clears 500 doubles, 400 home runs and 300 stolen bases for his career.
This decision shouldn't be a tough one. Elect Carlos Beltrán into the baseball Hall of Fame.