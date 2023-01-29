Ranking the Astros Hall of Fame Candidates From The Dynasty Era: Part 3
Jose Altuve
The Astros have two players more than deserving of Cooperstown, but the fallout from 2017 and the voters’ viewpoint on their “transgressions” could be the deciding factor on their enshrinement. Jose Altuve and Carlos Beltrán both have Hall of Fame worthy resumes.
Let's start with Altuve. He’s still in his prime and racking up accolades, but his numbers speak for themselves. He’s an 8x All-Star, a 6x Silver Slugger and won the 2017 MVP. He’s won three batting titles and should cross the 2,000 hit threshold this season, with 3,000 in his sights from there.
Altuve holds a .307 career batting average and should blow past 400 doubles (with 500 a possibility) and 300 stolen bases for his career.
On the backs of just the regular season, he’s a Hall of Famer. When October is factored in, he should be a lock. For his playoff career, Altuve is hitting .271 with an .844 OPS. His 23 home runs rank second all-time and assuming the Astros continue to make playoff runs for another few years, he’ll likely retire as the all-time leader. He’s got an ALCS MVP to his name after his walk-off in 2019 to send the Astros to the World Series.
Every part of Altuve’s career screams Hall of Fame. He’s well on his way to building a first ballot case. Fans have unfairly punished him, though he didn't partake in the sign-stealing scandal. Now it will come down to how the voters see it and the fallout from 2017 on his legacy. They too could choose to unjustifiably punish Altuve.