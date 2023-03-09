Fansided
Climbing Tal's Hill
Ranking the 15 Worst Signings in Houston Astros History

Houston Astros v Pittsburgh Pirates
Houston Astros v Pittsburgh Pirates / George Gojkovich/GettyImages
9 of 16
Tony Sipp
League Championship Series - Boston Red Sox v Houston Astros - Game Three / Elsa/GettyImages

8) Tony Sipp-3 years, $18 million

Tony Sipp was a revelation in the 2015 season, posting a microscopic 1.99 ERA. The Astros rewarded him with a three-year, $18 million deal.

The results of said deal were…not great. Sipp posted a 4.95 ERA with a 1.6 WHIP in the 2016 season. The 2017 season was even worse for Sipp, with his ERA ballooning to 5.79. Though he regained form in 2018, that is not enough to offset his abysmal first two years.

Sipp played one more year in 2019 with the Washington Nationals. 

