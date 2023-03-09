Ranking the 15 Worst Signings in Houston Astros History
4 of 16
13) Preston Wilson-1 year, $4 million
The Astros signed Preston Wilson in 2006 in an attempt to bolster their offense that struggled in the 2005 World Series. Wilson agreed to a uniquely structured deal, signing for one year and $4 million. Houston would then have to decide after the season whether to extend Wilson for three years and $24 million, or buy the veteran out.
Though Wilson was not bad in an Astros uniform (.269 average and .714 OPS), he couldn't match the offensive levels he had produced in the previous nine years, Houston cut their ties after only 102 games, releasing Wilson after being unable to find a trade partner.