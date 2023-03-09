Ranking the 15 Worst Signings in Houston Astros History
11 of 16
6) Kaz Matsui-3 years, $16.5 million
The Astros gave Kaz Matsui three years and $16.5 million to replace Craig Biggio as the everyday second baseman. Matsui went on to hit .259 with a .685 OPS in three years in Houston.
Needless to say, Matsui did not match Biggio’s production in Houston.
The Astros released Matsui in the third year of the deal, when he had racked up a -0.8 bWAR in only 27 games.
The mid-2000s to early 2010s were a nightmare time in Houston, with inflated deals for underachieving players the standard operating procedure,