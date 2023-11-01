Ranking 10 available free agent relievers the Astros could sign this offseason
The Astros need to remake their bullpen this offseason. Here is a look at how this offseason's free agent crop of relievers stacks up.
By Eric Cole
With the 2023 season winding down, the flurry of activity that is the offseason is just around the corner and the Houston Astros are going to be right in the middle of it. Houston has a roster that should absolutely compete in 2024 assuming that general manager Dana Brown hits the right notes heading into spring training.
Settling on a corner outfielder and their last spot in the rotation is near the top of the list of priorities, but the Astros also have some work to do to get their bullpen back on track. Houston had some real relief depth issues in 2023 and those concerns aren't going to be any better with some of the guys the Astros are set to lose in free agency.
Ranking the Astros' bullpen options in free agency
While this year's free agent class as a whole is decidedly lackluster, the one area of depth it does have is in bullpen arms. As is typical, there are far more righties than lefties here, but both groups have some interesting options that could be valuable additions to the Astros in 2024 including a few former Astros. This list isn't an exhaustive list of the free agent reliever options available to Houston because, well, there are a lot of them. Consider this to be a ranking of the more interesting options on the market.
Let's take a look at 10 bullpen targets for the Astros this offseason.