Rangers vs. Astros prediction and odds for Sunday, April 16 (Astros win big)
The Houston Astros are trailing the Texas Rangers in the AL West division early in the 2023 season, but they have a chance to gain a game on them on Sunday Night Baseball.
Houston is off to a slow start, but it scored eight runs in a win on Saturday and could be in line for another big offensive game on Sunday.
Andrew Heaney (1-1, 8.22 ERA) gets the ball for the Rangers in this game, and he’s looking to avoid a blow-up start like he had in his season debut against the Baltimore Orioles (seven runs in 2.2 innings).
He will take on Houston ace Framber Valdez (1-1, 1.89 ERA) who has picked up right where he left off after a strong 2022 season.
Can Houston win the series on Sunday night? Here’s a look at the latest odds and my best bet:
Rangers vs. Astros odds, run line and total
Rangers vs. Astros prediction and pick
There’s one key stat to look at early in this game since both teams are starting left-handed pitchers.
How do these teams fare against lefties this season?
Well, the Astros rank seventh in the league in OPS against left-handers while the Rangers are all the way in 27th.
That’s going to be an issue, especially since Valdez is a much better pitcher over the last few seasons than Heaney.
Heaney’s biggest issue is that he’s prone to the home-run ball, allowing two already this season and 130 in 139 career games.
Valdez is making his fourth start of the 2023 season, and he’s allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of those outings.
If Houston’s offense continues to crush lefties, the Astros have some value at +105 on the run line.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.