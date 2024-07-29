Price tag for Jack Flaherty could hinge on Astros' ability to trump Tigers' incentive
By Drew Koch
The starting pitching market is beginning to heat up. It seemed as if several teams (not the Houston Astros) were kicking the tires on a potential deal for Chicago White Sox All-Star Garrett Crochet. But the lefty's contract demands have lessened the likelihood that Crochet will be dealt this summer and a number of contenders have dipped back into the market to see who else could help bolster their rotation over the second half of the season.
A name that continues to batted about is Detroit Tigers starter Jack Flaherty. While another Tigers pitcher, Tarik Skubal, is unlikely to be moved, Flaherty will likely have a new address after Tuesday's trade deadline passes.
The Astros have been rumored to be in the mix for Flaherty's services, and it would be a good match. Flaherty is having a terrific season with 2.95 ERA and 0.96 WHIP. The right-hander is also a rental, so he shouldn't cost an arm and leg, right? Don't be so sure about that.
Astros trade package for Jack Flaherty must exceed what the Tigers can get via Qualifying Offer this offseason.
The Tigers know what they have in Flaherty and are just 5.5 games back in the AL Wild Card race. Detroit will hold out for the best deal possible, and it's conceivable to think that the Tigers could hold onto Flaherty unless the return offers more than what they'd receive by attaching a Qualifying Offer to him this offseason.
Flaherty is a free agent this offseason, and if he's not traded, Detroit can choose to extend a Qualifying Offer, which is essentially a competitive balance measure instituted by Major League Baseball to ensure that any team that loses a (top-quality) free agent receives some type of compensation. Flaherty, if he received a QO from the Tigers, would likely reject it and Detroit could then net an additional draft pick.
That means that the Tigers are unlikely to settle for anything less than a trade package that will bring more to the table than a player who could be taken between the first and second rounds of the 2025 MLB Draft.
For the Astros, that may mean a prospect like Jacob Melton would have to be surrendered in order to swing a deal for Flaherty. Last year's first-round pick Brice Matthews — who's crushing balls in the minor leagues — could also be part of the ask for Flaherty.
That's a steep price to pay for two-plus months of Flaherty's services, but the Tigers will be looking to maximize their leverage at the MLB trade deadline. The question now becomes, is the price tag going to be too much for the Astros to pay in order to upgrade the rotation?