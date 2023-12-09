Predicting where each of the remaining Astros free agents are going to sign
Several former Astros still have yet to find new homes this offseason.
By Eric Cole
While the Houston Astros have been very fortunate to weather the loss of some key players in free agency like George Springer and Carlos Correa in recent years, it does appear as though things are starting to come to a head with their roster. Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman are heading into the final years of their contracts with trade rumors swirling around both and Houston still has been unable to get Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez signed to extensions.
Fortunately, this offseason was fairly tame when it comes to free agent losses. The bullpen took a bit of a beating to be sure, but relievers are the easiest position to reload from the free agent market or trades. The lineup remains largely intact and the Astros look very strong going into 2024 unless they defy expectations and trade Bregman and/or Altuve.
That said, there is a certain amount of idle curiosity as to where the Astros' free agents are going to end up. There has already been some speculation that Houston could reunite with some of them while others will almost certainly be signing elsewhere based on the Astros' needs and moves this offseason.
Here is a look at the Astros' free agents that are still on the market and where they could end up.
Martin Maldonado
Thankfully, the chances of the Astros bringing Maldonado back went to near zero when they signed Victor Caratini to a two-year deal and committed to Yainer Diaz as their primary catcher. Even if Diaz struggles in 2024 (which is possible), Houston is in good hands at catcher as Caratini can hit a bit and is fine defensive catcher and game-caller.
Maldy didn't help his free agent case last year when he was one of the worst players in baseball, but catching is such a thin position that he will get a job somewhere. Right now, it appears as though the Red Sox are the most interested team at the moment. Given that Boston is going to have to overhaul their rotation and Maldonado is still really good at working with pitchers on gameplans, that could be a really nice landing spot for him. Hopefully he kills it wherever he ends up.