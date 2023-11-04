Predicting where each Astros free agent will sign in 2024
The Astros have a handful of guys who are about to test the free agent waters.
By Eric Cole
Coming off yet another ALCS appearance, the Houston Astros appear to be in really strong shape heading into 2024. Their lineup is mostly set to return intact and, in theory, they should be getting guys like Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia back from injury at some point next season.
However, they are also running out of time to continue to make their success sustainable. Not only do they have several key players about to enter their walk years in 2024, but they are also losing some notable names to free agency this offseason.
Houston Astros Free Agent Predictions
It is very, very early in the offseason, so making predictions on where guys could end up is tricky to say the least. However, we can make some informed guesses based on perceived offseason needs for clubs and how much payroll room those teams have. Here's a look at where the Astros' free agents could end up for the 2024 season.
Michael Brantley
Brantley's time with the Astros was mostly an overwhelming success. In his five seasons with Houston, Brantley hit .305 with an .828 OPS in 394 games with Houston. While he hasn't hit for much in the way of power since 2019, the guy can just flat out hit.
However, at 36 years old and coming off a difficult recovery from shoulder surgery, his time with the Astros should come to an end. That doesn't mean he won't garner interest, though, as the outfield bat market in this free agent class is very, very thin. A guy that can consistently produce with runners on base would look good in a Dodgers uniform to help out Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and LA will certainly be contenders next year, so they are the pick on a short-term deal.
Prediction: Dodgers - One year, $8 million