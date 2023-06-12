Predicting the Astros Representatives in the All-Star Game
By Alec Brown
Second Base: Mauricio Dubón
And now for the most controversial pick--Mauricio Dubón will be an All-Star in 2023. All offseason we wanted him gone, but Dubie came back with muscle packed on and an approach adjustment in his swing and all he has done is rake.
Dubon's .300 average ranks second among AL second baseman, as does his 1.7bWAR and four defensive runs saved. He ranks in the 88th percentile in outs above average according to Statcast.
The return of José Altuve sent Dubón back to the bench in his utility role, but the Yordan Alvarez injury has made him an everyday staple in the lineup again, be it at second base or in left field.
His 20-game hit streak earlier this season won't hurt his case either.
Dubón won't be voted in as a starter, and he probably won't make the initial reserve cut either, but each year guys get added to the team as injury replacements. He did a fantastic job batting leadoff in Altuve's absence, and now should have about another month as an everyday player to rack up more counting stats.
Mauricio Dubón should make the All-Star game as an injury replacement.